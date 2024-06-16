Realme Buds Air 6 Pro TWS Earbuds India Launch Date Officially Announced In India; Check Expected Specs, Price

New Delhi: Chinese electronic manufacturer Realme has announced the official launch date of the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro TWS earbuds in the Indian market. The anticipated Realme Buds Air 6 Pro TWS earbuds are expected to come with noise cancellation, dual drivers, dual-device connection and Hi-Res certification.

Notably, the upcoming TWS earphones will join the Realme Buds Air 6, which were unveiled in the country in May. However, the Realme Buds Air 6 and Air 6 Pro were introduced in China last month.

It is expected that the design of the earphones and the charging case would be similar to that of the vanilla Realme Buds Air 6.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro India Launch Date, Availability

The company has set the launch date of the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro in India on June 20 at 1:30 pm. Consumers can purchase the earbuds via Flipkart and the Realme India website. (Also Read: WhatsApp Video Calls Get Three New Features To Compete with Zoom and Google Meet; Details Here)

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Price (Expected)

The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro carries a price tag of CNY 499 (approx Rs 5,750) in Chinese Market. We can expect the earbuds to cost around 6,000 in India as well.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming TWS earbuds are expected to have 11mm bass drivers with 6mm micro-planer tweeters. It could support Hi-Fi sound with LDAC HD audio codec and 360-degree spatial audio effects.

The earbuds could also offer up to 40 hours of music playback and there is support for fast charging. The company claims that a quick 10-minute charge can offer up to 7 hours of music playback. (Also Read: Google Pixel 8 Gets Massive Discount Of Rs 14,000 On THIS Platform; Check Discounted Price And Specs)

The IP55-rated device may offer a six-microphone setup to reduce the ambient noise. Moreover, the earphones could support 360-degree Spatial Audio Effect that is claimed to offer a cinematic sound experience.