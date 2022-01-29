हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Instagram not working? Photo-sharing faces outage in few countries: Downdetector

Instagram users have reported some problems with the photo-sharing social network, according to the monitoring portal Downdetector.

New Delhi: Instagram users have reported some problems with the photo-sharing social network, according to the monitoring portal Downdetector. 

Most of the complaints related to Instagram outage are coming from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia and Ukraine. Also Read: Dealshare becomes 5th unicorn of 2022, raises $165 million at over $1.6 billion valuation

According to Downdetector, most users report problems with the website, app and entering their accounts. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Govt employees to get Rs 2 lakh as DA arrears? Check latest update

In October, several Meta-owned services, including Instagram, were hit by a massive outage that affected users in the United States, Canada, Russia and numerous European countries. Also Read: Planning to invest in FDs? Check banks offering highest interest on deposits for less than 3 Years

 

