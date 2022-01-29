Instagram not working? Photo-sharing faces outage in few countries: Downdetector

New Delhi: Instagram users have reported some problems with the photo-sharing social network, according to the monitoring portal Downdetector.

Most of the complaints related to Instagram outage are coming from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia and Ukraine.

According to Downdetector, most users report problems with the website, app and entering their accounts.

In October, several Meta-owned services, including Instagram, were hit by a massive outage that affected users in the United States, Canada, Russia and numerous European countries.

