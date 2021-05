Instagram unveils a new feature, will show Live videos, Reels statistics on iOS

Instagram has come up with a new feature that will help in providing new insight data for Live videos and Reels on the platform.

The new feature will allow creators to better understand their performances online.

With the new insights data in place, users will be able to see how many plays, likes, comments, saves, and shares their short-form Reel videos get and how many accounts they reach, Engadget reported.

For Live videos, the insights page will show the number of comments and shares they get, the number of accounts they reach, and of their peak concurrent viewers.

In addition, Instagram has updated the Account Insights page, which is accessible via the pull-down menu on the upper-right corner, with more useful information, the report said.

Its Reach section now divides accounts interacting with a user`s content into followers and non-followers.

Further, it ranks content based on reach and account type interaction to give users an idea of what`s most effective for their audiences.

Instagram will start rolling out new preset time frame options in the Insights page over the coming months, as well, so users can filter data in ways other than seeing numbers for the last 7 or 30 days.

