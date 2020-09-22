iOS 14 adoption outpaces iOS 13 in 5 days after release

San Francisco: The Apple iOS 14 adoption has already surpassed 25 per cent of active iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices just five days after release.

According to mobile analytics research firm Mixpanel, iOS 14 adoption outpaced iOS 13 which was installed on roughly 20 per cent of compatible devices in five days last year.

Apple has not yet confirmed any adoption data for iOS 14 and the Mixpanel measuring adoption is based on visits to websites and apps that use its mobile analytics SDKs.

Apple has brought iOS 14 as a free software update to iPhone 6s and later, delivering a major push to the Home Screen with beautifully redesigned widgets and the App Library, new ways to use apps with App Clips, and powerful updates to Messages.

New widgets present timely information at a glance and can be added in different sizes on any Home Screen page.

AirPods and AirPods Pro have also gained powerful capabilities with iOS 14.

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking brings a theater-like experience to AirPods Pro.

By applying directional audio filters, and subtly adjusting the frequencies each ear receives, sounds can be placed virtually anywhere in a space to provide an immersive listening experience.

Users can choose a Smart Stack of widgets, which uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget based on time, location, and activity.

At the end of the Home Screen pages is the App Library that makes it easier for users to get to all of their apps with a simple, easy-to-navigate view.

With Picture-in-Picture support, iPhone users can now watch a video or take a FaceTime call while using another app.

Users can pin conversations to the top of their messages list, easily keep up with lively group threads through mentions and inline replies, and further customise conversations by setting a group photo using an image or emoji.