iPhone 15 To Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Upcoming Smartphone Launches In India In July 2023

Smartphones saw a limited launch in June 2023, however, the month of July plans for a large number of the launch of smartphones of various bands, ranging from Samsung, Apple, Realme, and One Plus. If you are looking to change your smartphones, consider the new launches this July and go through all the details before finalizing your phone.

Here are the upcoming launches of smartphones in the month of July with their details-

Apple iPhone 15

Display: 6.06-inch

OS: iOS

Rear Camera: Unspecified + 48MP

RAM: 8GB

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Display: 6.68-inch

OS: iOS

Rear Camera: Unspecified + 48MP

RAM: 8GB

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Display: 6.10-inch

OS: iOS

Rear Camera: Unspecified + 48MP

RAM: 8GB

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra

Display: 6.70-inch

OS: iOS

Rear Camera: Unspecified + 48MP

RAM: 8GB

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Display: 6.10-inch

Processor: octa-core

Front Camera: 12MP

Rear Camera: 50MP + 12MP + 10MP

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery Capacity: 3,900mAh

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Display: 6.60-inch (1080x2400)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1080

Front Camera: 13MP

Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Realme C53

Display: 6.74-inch

Processor: octa-core

Front Camera: 8MP

Rear Camera: 50MP + 50MP

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Realme V30

Display: 6.50-inch

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Front Camera: 5MP

Rear Camera: 13MP + 8MP

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Realme V30T

Display: 6.50-inch

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Front Camera: 5MP

Rear Camera: 13MP + 8MP

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Display: 6.70-inch (1080x2412)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G

Front Camera: Unspecified

Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

Battery Capacity: 4500mAh

OnePlus 10RT

OS: Android 12

Front Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB