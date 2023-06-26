iPhone 15 To Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Upcoming Smartphone Launches In India In July 2023
The people who are willing to change their smartphones will be having an abundance of options in the month of July. Know the Display, Processor, Front Camera, and Rear Camera of the upcoming launches of smartphones in the month of July. The brands covered are Samsung, Apple, Realme, and One Plus.
Smartphones saw a limited launch in June 2023, however, the month of July plans for a large number of the launch of smartphones of various bands, ranging from Samsung, Apple, Realme, and One Plus. If you are looking to change your smartphones, consider the new launches this July and go through all the details before finalizing your phone.
Here are the upcoming launches of smartphones in the month of July with their details-
Apple iPhone 15
Display: 6.06-inch
OS: iOS
Rear Camera: Unspecified + 48MP
RAM: 8GB
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Display: 6.68-inch
OS: iOS
Rear Camera: Unspecified + 48MP
RAM: 8GB
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Display: 6.10-inch
OS: iOS
Rear Camera: Unspecified + 48MP
RAM: 8GB
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra
Display: 6.70-inch
OS: iOS
Rear Camera: Unspecified + 48MP
RAM: 8GB
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Display: 6.10-inch
Processor: octa-core
Front Camera: 12MP
Rear Camera: 50MP + 12MP + 10MP
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Battery Capacity: 3,900mAh
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
Display: 6.60-inch (1080x2400)
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Front Camera: 13MP
Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB
Realme C53
Display: 6.74-inch
Processor: octa-core
Front Camera: 8MP
Rear Camera: 50MP + 50MP
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery Capacity: 5000mAh
Realme V30
Display: 6.50-inch
Battery Capacity: 5000mAh
Front Camera: 5MP
Rear Camera: 13MP + 8MP
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Realme V30T
Display: 6.50-inch
Battery Capacity: 5000mAh
Front Camera: 5MP
Rear Camera: 13MP + 8MP
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
OnePlus Nord 3 5G
Display: 6.70-inch (1080x2412)
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera: Unspecified
Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
Battery Capacity: 4500mAh
OnePlus 10RT
OS: Android 12
Front Camera: 16MP
Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
