New Delhi: The iPhone maker Apple is all set to introduce the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15 on September 12 at its 'Wonderlust' event. This year, Apple is expected to release a few features that will be available on both the basic and Pro models, such as the Dynamic Island.

Dynamic Island

The Dynamic Island is now only available with Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models, but starting with the iPhone 15 series, it might be available across the board.

iPhone 15 Series: Colour Options

All of the new iPhones are also anticipated to arrive in new colour options in addition to these modifications. Specifically, Pink and Blue are rumoured for some models, while Grey and Blue are rumoured for the iPhone 15 Pro.

These parallels might be the extent of their shared characteristics, though, as Apple has a history of excluding some capabilities from its base models in order to distinguish its Pro models from their vanilla counterparts.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Chipset

There are rumours that Apple will go on with last year's practise of employing the flagship chipset for the base iPhone models this year. Instead of the A16 Bionic offered by the iPhone 14 Pro models, the A15 Bionic was given to the standard iPhone 14 models.

The iPhone 15 is rumoured to come with the A16 Bionic, while the iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to receive the most recent A17 Bionic chipset, potentially giving it an edge over its less-expensive sibling. Apple may continue this tradition with the iPhone 15 series.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: A17 Bionic Chipset

The A17 Bionic, which will be based on a new 3nm process as opposed to the 4nm process utilised by the A16 Bionic, would allegedly feature a clock speed of 3.70 GHz, according to leaker Unknownz21 on X (previously Twitter).

Apple iPhone 15 Series: RAM Options

Additionally, 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM is anticipated to be used with the chipset. The tipster does, however, add that 8GB of RAM is also a possibility but it is "unlikely."

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Display Options

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to include high-refresh-rate ProMotion displays from Apple, while the other models may still feature 60Hz panels. The absence of a telephoto lens on the standard iPhone 15 compared to the Pro models is another notable distinction.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Camera

There are also suggestions that the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra may come with a periscope telephoto lens, but as always, you should take such rumours with a grain of salt.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Price

It is indisputable that non-Pro iPhone models are significantly less expensive than Pro versions, particularly in markets like India. The difference between the starting prices of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 currently stands at Rs 50,000.

The iPhone 14 currently has a sticker price of Rs 79,900. It's possible that the pricing difference is the reason Apple had to differentiate the two models.