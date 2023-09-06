Woman Claims That Her Tinder Date Stole Designer Shoes And Gifted It To Another Girlfriend - Read Hilarious Story

New Delhi: A woman from New York City has spoken out about her disastrous Tinder date, during which her match took her pricey designer shoes and gave them to his girlfriend. On TikTok, Lexus is known as @nextlevellexuss. In a video that has now gone viral, Lexus discussed the incident.

The knitwear company Maddi and Dannii is owned by Lexus, according to the Daily Mail. She described in her video how her Tinder match pretended to be interested in her while stealing her Tabi sneakers. The outrageously priced sneakers from Maison Margiela retail for $990 (about Rs 82,000).

Later, Lexus, 25, learned that the man, Joshua, had given his girlfriend a pair of her shoes. She cautioned in her TikTok video that "this man is out there on Tinder and Hinge, and he will steal from you." The theft of my Mary Jane Tabis, which my father had purchased for me as a birthday present, is the subject of this tale.

She explained that she had no idea Joshua and she had previously matched on the dating app Tinder when she happened to run into him while out and about in Soho. A few hours after their chance meeting, Joshua messaged her on Tinder and asked her to go out for drinks that night.

After meeting for cocktails, Lexus extended a mistaken invitation to Joshua to stay at her flat, which she would soon come to regret. Lexus remarked, "He comes over, and we sleep together. In contrast, "but before we sleep together, we're chatting about fashion and stuff, and he says he really wants Tabis." The 25-year-old woman casually informed Joshua that she had two Tabis.

The following morning, Lexus handed Joshua her smartphone after he informed her that he wanted to show her a Spotify playlist. He returned the phone after being unable to locate the playlist and departed shortly after.

A few hours later, Lexus recalled their discussion of shoes and went to check her rack of shoes only to find her Maison Margiela Tabis stolen. Joshua stole the two, and while pretending to seek for the Spotify playlist, he also removed his number from her phone. On Tinder, he also blocked Lexus from messaging him.

After her video went viral, internet sleuths located Joshua on Instagram, where Lexus learned that he had given his girlfriend her designer shoes.

Joshua got in touch with Lexus himself after the video gained popularity. In a subsequent video, she explained, "He starts to gaslight me and tell me that he didn't steal them, and he doesn't know how it happened and what happened." I sent his girlfriend a screenshot of her wearing my Tabis," Lexus stated. He says, "Alright, you caught me," hours later.

Since then, Joshua has given the sneakers back to Lexus.