Jio Discontinues Top Prepaid Plans; Vodafone Idea Introduces Rs 904 Prepaid Plan-Check Benefits

New Delhi: Jio has quietly removed several of its prepaid packs after the price revision of its existing plans. This means that many users may find their favourite plans no longer available. Notably, Jio has limited its unlimited 5G data to specific plans.

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 904. This new plan aims to attract millions of Indian users by offering more value and benefits. These changes highlight how telecom companies are constantly updating their offerings to stay competitive and meet the needs of their customers.

Jio Discontinues Top Prepaid Plans

Jio has removed several of its popular prepaid plans. The Rs 3,662 plan, which offered 2.5GB of data per day with 365 days of validity and bundled OTT platforms, is no longer available. Similarly, the Rs 2,999 pack, providing the same data and validity, has been discontinued.

The Rs 806 pack, offering 84 days of validity and 2GB of data each day, has also been removed, along with the Rs 805 pack, which came with a Zee5 subscription. The Rs 3,178 pack, providing 365 days of validity, 2GB of data per day, and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, has been taken off the website.

Adding further, the Rs 4,498 pack, which included 365 days of validity, 2GB of data each day, 78GB of bonus data, and a JioTV Premium subscription, is no longer available. Lastly, the Rs 3,227 plan, which offered 365 days of validity, 2GB of data per day, and a Prime Video subscription, has been discontinued.

Vodafone Idea Launches New Prepaid Plan:

Vodafone idea (Vi) has launched a new prepaid plan for Rs 904 for millions of Indian users. With this plan, users can recharge for 90 days and enjoy unlimited free calling during this period. The plan includes 180GB of data for 90 days, which means users get up to 2GB of data every day.

Adding further, customers receive 100 SMS per day. The new plan also comes with many OTT benefits, including a free 90-day subscription to Amazon Prime Lite. With the Binge All Night feature, users can access unlimited internet data from 12 AM to 6 AM every day.