Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Know who is offering best data plan as well as OTT subscription options

New Delhi: Prepaid plans get most of the attention from the customers but there is a large number of people who still use postpaid plans and believe that they provide great flexibility. We bring you the best postpaid plans from the leading mobile network provider companies including Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) and Airtel. These postpaid plans offer great voice calling, SMS, data services and few additional features such as OTT subscription and data rollover. Here is the company-wise analysis which will help you find the right postpaid plan for you.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi): Rs. 699 Plan

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) offers the postpaid plan at the lowest price. The Vi 699 plan offers 150 GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Customers going for this plan will get a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 Premium, and Vi Movies and TV for one year.

Airtel: Rs. 749 Plan

Airtel offers a fine postpaid plan for its users. Airtel's Rs. 749 plan offers 125 GB data with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Airtel too provides additional features such as data rollover and 2 family add-on connections. Users opting for this plan will be eligible to get a subscription to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream Premium, Disney+Hotstar VIP. Unfortunately, Netflix is not in the Airtel's list.

Reliance Jio: Rs. 799 Plan

Reliance Jio's postpaid plan is one of the most popular in the market. It offers services like 2 add-on family connections with ample data. The plan offers 150 GB data with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day. The plan offers an additional feature of data rollover of up to 200GB. The users will get subscriptions to popular OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar VIP and Netflix.

Jio offers the best data usage limit of the lot but it also comes at a cost. Vodafone-Idea's plan comes lowest in price but offers value for money. We request users to check network feasibility and their usage pattern before making any decision.

