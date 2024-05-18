LG TONE Free T90S Wireless Earbuds Launched With Dolby Head Tracking Technology And UVnano Charging Case; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: LG Electronics has rolled out its newest addition to the TONE Free series: the T90S earbuds. The new earbuds are now available globally. The company collaborates with Meridian Audio for clear, natural sound in T90S earbuds, featuring Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing.

The earbuds come in two colour options: Black and White. The LG TONE Free T90S wireless earbuds carry a price tag of Rs USD 216 or Rs. 18,065 approx. These earbuds will be rolled out in major markets worldwide from this month.

The earbuds are equipped with Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) for noise reduction and packed with a built-in three-microphone system, and High Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) microphone, and optimized dialogue quality. The earbuds are backed by research from South Korea’s POSTECH Ergonomic Design Technology Lab. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Smartphone Launch Date In India Postponed; Check New Date, Expected Specs)

LG TONE Free T90S Earbuds:

The newly launched earbuds pack utilizes pure graphene drivers which helps in reducing vibrations for balanced sound with powerful bass and clear mid- and high-range frequencies. Hence, these earbuds enhance audio accuracy and clarity.

Moreover, LG collaborates with Meridian Audio for clear, natural sound in T90S earbuds. These earbuds support Dolby Head Tracking technology which offers a dynamic audio experience that adapts to users’ head movements. Additionally, the IPX4-rated earbuds prioritize hygiene, with the UVnano charging case eliminating 99.9% of bacteria and hypoallergenic ear gels. (Also Read: Redmi Note 13R Smartphone Launched With Android 14 And Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Chipset; Check Specs)



Adding further, The earbuds offer a total of 36 hours (Earbuds + Charging Case) and 9 hours for the earbuds (ANC off), supporting fast and wireless charging. For connectivity, it supports Plug and Wireless features, USB-C cables, Bluetooth codecs AAC, and multi-device syncing via the TONE Free app.