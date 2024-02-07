LinkedIn To Roll Out New AI-Powered Feature To Boost Networking

New Delhi: LinkedIn, a professional social network, is set to roll out a new AI feature to improve the networking experience on its platform. The latest addition to his AI capabilities is designed to streamline user interaction with their connections by automatically generating an icebreaker as the initial response, simplifying the process.

This AI-powered feature comes at a time when the platform is expected to see a large influx of users because of recent layoffs at top companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Snap, and others.

Notably, the latest addition will be exclusively available to LinkedIn Premium subscribers, allowing them to initiate conversations with individuals outside their network. It will use information from both the sender's and recipient's profiles to draft an initial message, and users can edit the message before sending it. (Also Read: Apple Releases iOS 17.4 Beta 2 Update For Developers; iPhone Users May Get These Features Soon)

Naman Goel, Senior Director of Product at LinkedIn, explained the reason behind this new AI-powered feature, stating, "One of the biggest challenges people face with networking is kicking off that first conversation with someone; The blank page problem can feel extra daunting. That's why we've introduced a new Premium feature to help."

Moreover, LinkedIn is trying to help users in finding the right people to connect with and ways to spark up a conversation. Users can perform this task with the help of two tabs placed in their Network Tab. (Also Read: Meta To Label AI-Generated Images Across Social Media Platforms; Details Here)

Let's unwrap the details

-The new “Catch Up” tab will highlight things from your connections such as a new job, work anniversary, or if they are hiring.

-The Grow Tab is focused on helping users manage their existing connections and find relevant people to add to their network.

To recall, LinkedIn started testing a 'Celebrations' landing page in the My Networks section. The page listed milestones such as job changes, birthdays, and work anniversaries. However, it remained in beta.