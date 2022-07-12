Live Updates: Nothing phone (1) to get launched in India today; Check expected features and more
The smartphone is currently available for pre-order in India through e-commerce portal Flipkart, which is the country's exclusive channel partner for the Nothing phone (1).
- Nothing phone (1) will be unveiled in India at 8.30 pm today.
- The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G Plus processor and will come with a dual camera arrangement on the back.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Nothing, a consumer technology start-up based in London, plans to release its first smartphone on July 12. The smartphone, officially known as the Nothing phone (1), will be unveiled during a live event in London, which will be streamed live on the company's website (nothing.tech) beginning at 8:30 p.m. (IST). The smartphone is presently available for pre-order in India through e-commerce portal Flipkart, which is the country's exclusive channel partner for the Nothing phone (1). Read More: Nothing Phone (1) India launch today: Where to watch livestream, price, other details
While founder Carl Pei has stressed that the phone (1) is about more than specs, the company has divulged a few important details. The phone (1) is powered by a Snapdragon 778G Plus processor and has a dual camera arrangement on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The phone (1) also supports wireless charging and has a new Glyph Light arrangement on the rear that is semi-transparent.
The Nothing phone (1) will be available in India through the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and users who have pre-ordered it will be able to purchase it beginning tonight. Flipkart also stated via a microsite that customers who purchase the Nothing phone (1) with an HDFC Bank credit card or EMI scheme will receive a Rs 2,000 discount.
The Nothing phone (1) will first be available only to users who used an invite code to pre-order the phone, but it will soon be available to all users. According to a fresh leak, this date might be July 21 for regions across Europe and Asia, including India.
More Stories