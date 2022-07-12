NewsTechnology
NOTHING PHONE 1

Live Updates: Nothing phone (1) to get launched in India today; Check expected features and more

The smartphone is currently available for pre-order in India through e-commerce portal Flipkart, which is the country's exclusive channel partner for the Nothing phone (1). 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 05:53 PM IST
  • Nothing phone (1) will be unveiled in India at 8.30 pm today.
  • The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G Plus processor and will come with a dual camera arrangement on the back.

Trending Photos

Live Updates: Nothing phone (1) to get launched in India today; Check expected features and more
LIVE Blog

New Delhi: Nothing, a consumer technology start-up based in London, plans to release its first smartphone on July 12. The smartphone, officially known as the Nothing phone (1), will be unveiled during a live event in London, which will be streamed live on the company's website (nothing.tech) beginning at 8:30 p.m. (IST). The smartphone is presently available for pre-order in India through e-commerce portal Flipkart, which is the country's exclusive channel partner for the Nothing phone (1). Read More: Nothing Phone (1) India launch today: Where to watch livestream, price, other details

While founder Carl Pei has stressed that the phone (1) is about more than specs, the company has divulged a few important details. The phone (1) is powered by a Snapdragon 778G Plus processor and has a dual camera arrangement on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The phone (1) also supports wireless charging and has a new Glyph Light arrangement on the rear that is semi-transparent.

 

12 July 2022
17:30 PM

The Nothing phone (1) will be available in India through the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and users who have pre-ordered it will be able to purchase it beginning tonight. Flipkart also stated via a microsite that customers who purchase the Nothing phone (1) with an HDFC Bank credit card or EMI scheme will receive a Rs 2,000 discount.

17:28 PM

The Nothing phone (1) will first be available only to users who used an invite code to pre-order the phone, but it will soon be available to all users. According to a fresh leak, this date might be July 21 for regions across Europe and Asia, including India.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir