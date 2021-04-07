Mark Zuckerberg uses Signal instead of WhatsApp, gets heavily trolled on Twitter

New Delhi: Leaked data of 533 million Facebook users have been recently reported which also includes the leaked data of the company's CEO Mark Zukerberg.

According to media reports, the leaked data includes Zukerberg's phone number, Facebook user ID, personal details like location, marriage details and birth date. However, what has got people scrathing their head is that the social media CEO does not use WhatsApp (owned by Facebook), and rather uses Signal, one of the company’s biggest rivals.

"In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebook," Dave Walker, a security expert wrote on Twitter. "This is the number associated with his account from the recent Facebook leak," Walker posted along with a screenshot of Zuckerberg's leaked phone number which mentioned, "Mark Zuckerberg is on Signal."

In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebook This is the number associated with his account from the recent facebook leak. https://t.co/AXbXrF4ZxE — Dave Walker (@Daviey) April 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Twitterati dont seem to be in the mood to spare Zuckerberg and are heavily roasting the latter on Twitter.

#Facebook data leaks reveals Mark Zuckerberg phone number and he uses #SignalApp for privacy.

Signal CEO : pic.twitter.com/SIPe3vmkOy — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) April 5, 2021

mark zuckerberg in his fort mansion on an island on signal like plz respect my privacy — chipzel (@chipzel) April 6, 2021

So with this Facebook data collection we’ve been able to confirm Mark Zuckerberg is indeed on Signal. Also: *FINALLY* an option to contact proper support at Facebook using @signalapp! — Per Thorsheim (@thorsheim) April 6, 2021

Not totally aware about the facts, but Mark Zuckerberg on @signalapp can become a great case study. — Paras Baywala (@ParasBaywala) April 6, 2021