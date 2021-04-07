हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mark Zuckerberg uses Signal instead of WhatsApp, gets heavily trolled on Twitter

Twitterati dont seem to be in the mood to spare Mark Zuckerberg for using rival Signal app instead of WhatsApp and are heavily roasting the latter on Twitter.

New Delhi: Leaked data of 533 million Facebook users have been recently reported which also includes the leaked data of the company's CEO Mark Zukerberg.

According to media reports, the leaked data includes Zukerberg's phone number, Facebook user ID, personal details like location, marriage details and birth date. However, what has got people scrathing their head is that the social media CEO does not use WhatsApp (owned by Facebook), and rather uses Signal, one of the company’s biggest rivals.

"In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebook," Dave Walker, a security expert wrote on Twitter. "This is the number associated with his account from the recent Facebook leak," Walker posted along with a screenshot of Zuckerberg's leaked phone number which mentioned, "Mark Zuckerberg is on Signal."

Meanwhile, Twitterati dont seem to be in the mood to spare Zuckerberg and are heavily roasting the latter on Twitter.

