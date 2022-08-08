NewsTechnology
META

Meta shuts down its biggest VR game for Quest 1 owners

Quest 1 owners will no longer be able to launch or play the game starting October 31, its developer BigBox VR has announced.

Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 02:41 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Meta shuts down its biggest VR game for Quest 1 owners

New Delhi: Meta is shutting down Quest 1 virtual reality (VR) headset support for 'Population: One', its popular battle-royale game set in VR.

Quest 1 owners will no longer be able to launch or play the game starting October 31, its developer BigBox VR has announced.

Quest 1 players can still play the game if they have a VR-ready personal computer.

"We are building 'BIG POP1' experiences that will push the boundaries of multiplayer VR. In order to focus our efforts on next-gen features and tech, we're ending Quest 1 support on October 31, 2022," the company said in an update.

Account progress, in-app purchases (IAP), and crossplay for Population: One are still available on supported devices, including Meta Quest 2, Oculus Rift S and Oculus Rift.

Amid the increased production costs and global chip shortage, tech giant Meta is also increasing the price of its Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headsets, starting this month.

The company said that from August, Meta Quest 2 will cost $399.99 and $499.99 for the 128GB and 256GB versions, respectively.

Recently, Meta announced a new setting known as Voice Mode in Horizon Worlds that gives users more control over their experience.

The feature allows the Quest 2 VR headset users to choose how they hear people who are not on the friends' list, including the option not to hear unwanted conversations at all.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan