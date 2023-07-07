Meta's Twitter Rival 'Threads' Crosses 95 Mn Posts, 50 Mn Profiles

New Delhi: Meta's Twitter rival, Threads, has reached over 95 million posts and more than 50 million accounts. Users have already posted more than 95 million threads and dropped about 190 million likes, according to internal data seen by The Verge. It all happened in less than 24 hours.

Meta launched Threads on Wednesday for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store. Threads is a new app, built by the Instagram team, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations.

Similar to Instagram, with Threads users can follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including the people they follow on Instagram.

The new app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours, and 30 million in just 12 hours.



Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Thursday appealed to the Twitter community to stay together. "Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover real-time information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others -- on Twitter you can be real," Yaccarino posted.

"You built the Twitter community. And that's irreplaceable. This is your public square.” She also said that "we are often imitated but the Twitter community can never be duplicated".