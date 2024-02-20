trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723089
Microsoft To Expand AI And Cloud Infrastructure In Spain, Says Vice Chair Brad Smith

New Delhi: Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, has revealed plans for the company to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure presence in Spain. This expansion entails a significant investment of 2.1 billion dollars over the forthcoming two years.

This announcement follows closely after Microsoft's recent commitment of 3.45 billion dollars towards AI-centric investments in Germany. Smith expressed his excitement regarding this expansion on X platform, stating, "I am pleased to share that we will be bolstering our AI and cloud infrastructure in Spain with a $2.1 billion investment over the next two years". 

"Our investment is beyond just building data centres, it's a testament to our 37-year commitment to Spain, its security, and development and digital transformation of its government, businesses, and people," he added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's investment in Germany will unfold over a two-year period, facilitating the expansion of its cloud region. This investment is intended to enhance accessibility to Microsoft's cloud computing and AI capabilities for businesses of all sizes. It includes the development and application of AI models, aiming to empower both small and large enterprises. 

The data centres will reportedly be powered entirely by renewable energy. (With Inputs From IANS)

