Microsoft's next-gen console Xbox Series X officially confirmed for November launch

New Delhi: Microsoft has officially confirmed that it is going to unveil its second, cheaper next-gen Xbox console Xbox Series X in November.

"We have plenty to keep you busy until Chief arrives: There will be thousands of games to play, spanning four generations, when Xbox Series X launches globally this November and over 100 optimized for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, are planned for this year," a Microsoft Xbox blog said.

Microsoft said that more than 50 new games have been planned for this year across generations and optimized for Xbox Series X. These include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Gears Tactics, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Watch Dogs: Legion.

The New games developed for Xbox Series X and launching with Xbox Game Pass,includes exclusives like The Medium, Scorn, Tetris Effect: Connected, and more.

More than 40 popular games newly optimized to take full advantage of Xbox Series X such as Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Madden NFL 21, and more, Microsoft added.

Beginning September 15th, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will also be able to play more than 100 games from the cloud on their Android phone or tablet, enabling them to take their console gaming on the go.