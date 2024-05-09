New Delhi: Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal has introduced a new "Photo Cakes" feature which allows users to order customised cakes with any photo, and have it delivered within just half an hour. To test the service, Goyal ordered a personalised cake for an employee celebrating a decade with the company. Goyal ordered a photo cake for a Zomato executive who joined the company when she was 20 and now co-leads its HR team.

“Tested the feature myself to congratulate Aashna on completing 10 yrs at @zomato. She joined Zomato a few days after she turned 20, and now co-leads the people/HR team at Zomato.” Goyal posted on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a snapshot of a cake with the employee's picture on it.

A more light hearted update for today – we just launched Photo Cakes on @zomato – now you can upload your picture and get a customized cake delivered in about 30 minutes.



Tested the feature myself to congratulate Aashna on completing 10 yrs at @zomato. She joined Zomato a few… pic.twitter.com/wmgb5gO7bA May 9, 2024

Where is the Photo Cakes feature currently available?

The Photo Cakes feature is currently available only in select areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). (Also Read: Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal Launches India's First Crowd-Supported Weather Infrastructure)

When will this feature become available in other cities?

Goyal hasn't announced a specific timeline but he mentioned that the Photo Cakes feature will be rolled out to other cities soon. (Also Read: Microsoft’s Xbox To Shut Down Several Gaming Studios: Know Why)

To get a cake with a custom photo, all users need to do is upload the desired image while placing their order on the app. This feature was launched just before Mother's Day, a time when the platform typically sees a surge in cake orders.

Goyal on wednesday introduced India’s first crowd-supported weather infrastructure. This initiative will provide localised, real-time data on important weather factors such as temperature, humidity, wind speed, rainfall, and more.