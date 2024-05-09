TCS Employee Flags Violation Of Whistleblower Policy After Suspension Over Security Issue

New Delhi: A Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee posted on Reddit claiming that they were suspended after raising a security issue. The employee alleged that their manager instructed employees to use personal laptops and shared login details, which they reported and hence ended up getting suspended. "I reported a security incident in TCS where my manager was making employees use their personal laptops and sharing login credentials," the employee wrote on Reddit.

The employee further mentioned that his suspension violates company policy which specifies that no action can be taken against whistleblowers. He also noted that neither his manager nor human resources offered him support, possibly because he wasn't on good terms with them. (Also Read: Zomato Introduces ‘Photo Cakes’ Custom Cake Delivery Ahead Of Mother's Day)

"According to the TCS whistleblower policy no action can be taken against whistleblower but today I received a suspension notice. Some background: my HR and managers will not help me because of poor relations," the employee added. (Also Read: 'Scammed By Amazon': Man Claims He Bought Laptop Worth Rs 1 Lakh, Received Second-Hand Product Instead--Watch Viral Video)

Users responded to the post with suggestions on what the employee should do next:

One user commented,”Go public, Tata is quite serious about policy. Go to the media outlets. Go to the top. Also keep all data, all mail communication for proof.”

Another user recommended, “Raise this issue with TCS ethics committee. They will definitely look into this. When I was in TCS ILP i remember there was an altercation between the faculty and one of the associate from our batch. The faculty told the associate that they will fail him in the finals and they did. He reported them to ethics committee and a team came to ILP center to investigate. The associate was later passed.”

“This is sad and not acceptable. Please write to the HR head and ask why are you getting suspended when the manager has violated company policies?” asked a third user.