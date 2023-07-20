Netflix India Password Sharing Rule Changed From Today: No Password Sharing Outside Household In India

New Delhi: Leading streaming entertainment service Netflix on Thursday announced that it will be reviewing membership rules concerning password sharing in India.

"Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in India," Netflix said in a press release.

A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices, the company said.

"We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It is why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix," it added.

Netflix said to manage how your account you can review check who is using your Netflix. You can review which devices are signed into your account while the company has advised users to sign out of devices that should not have access and consider changing password.

Netflix further added that if someone outside your house is using your account then you can transfer the profile to a new membership that they pay for.