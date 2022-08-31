New Delhi: Tech giant Apple's upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE is allegedly going to be identical to the iPhone XR, which was launched in 2018. According to Apple Insider, the tech giant's expected fourth generation iPhone SE will effectively be a reworked iPhone XR. The prediction made by leaker Jon Prosser is most likely just a sensible extrapolation of Apple's prior designs for the iPhone SE, the report said.

To produce the less expensive iPhone SE model, Apple likes to modify the hardware from previous models slightly. The original model from 2016 modified the hardware from the iPhone 5S from 2013.

Based on the iPhone 8, the 2022 model was created. First spotted by AppleTrackr, Prosser predicted on the Geared Up podcast.

"The iPhone SE 4, likely coming next year, will essentially be a rebranded iPhone XR. Expect a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, 12MP rear camera, and IP67 water and dust resistance," Apple Track tweeted.

Meanwhile, in March, the tech giant launched the third generation iPhone SE with support for 5G networks in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, starting at Rs 43,900.

It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750x1334 pixels resolution that brings 326ppi of pixel density and has up to 625 nits of peak brightness.