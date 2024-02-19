New Delhi: Google has rolled out the 'Developer Preview' of its Android 15 operating system for smartphones. The new preview focuses on three major areas: supporting creators and developers, privacy/security, and maximizing app performance. It is only available on select Google Pixel smartphones and tablets for testing. Notably, all these smartphones (and the tablet) are powered by Google’s Tensor SoCs.

What's New In The Developer Preview Of Android 15

Privacy and Security

For Developers, Android 15 introduces the latest version of the Privacy Sandbox. It aims to revolutionize how user data is managed for advertising. It emphasizes shifting from conventional tracking methods to anonymizing user data into aggregate 'interest groups.' Android 15 enhances this concept by implementing additional safeguards against covert tracking tactics used by certain apps.

Enhanced Efficiency

Android 15 introduces new options for performance-intensive apps and games. A power-efficiency mode is being added, allowing developers to prioritize power saving over performance in specific code segments. This mode is designed to improve the overall app experience and enhance background workload management. Developers will gain the ability to check the potential thermal throttling status of their apps. This feature helps developers identify if their app might cause the device to overheat, leading to performance degradation. (Also Read: Google Opens New Office In Pune; Employee Shares Video Of Interiors: Watch)

Camera Tools

Android 15 introduces new capabilities for content creators and developers. Enhanced in-app camera controls are a significant addition. Developers gain more precise control over brightness and flash intensity. The update introduces support for virtual MIDI 2.0 devices. This support enables music composition apps to interface directly with software synths and run on the same Android device. (Also Read: Deepfakes Surge Ahead Of General Elections In South Korea)

Update To Existing Functions

Scheduled update for Health Connect platform with Android 15. Integration of support for new data types in the fitness and nutrition section. Partial Screen Sharing Capability: It allows users to record partial screens or specific app content. Mandates user consent for each recording session as per Google's requirement.