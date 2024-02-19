trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722938
GenAI To Boost Indian Financial Services, Add 80 Billion Dollars By 2030: Report

In the report, a majority of survey participants highlighted focus on two key areas such as customer service and cost reduction.

Feb 19, 2024
Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is set to boost Indian financial services and is expected to potentially add $66-$80 billion to the GVA (Gross Value Added) by the year 2030, a new report said on Monday.

According to the latest EY India report, GenAI's impact on the GVA within the Financial Services sector is most significant, ranging from 22 percent to 26 per cent. In the report, a majority of survey participants highlighted focus on two key areas - customer service and cost reduction.


About 61 percent of respondents in the financial services sector believe that GenAI will have a huge impact on the entire value chain, making it more efficient and responsive to market dynamics. (Also Read: Google Releases First Android 15 Developer Preview; What's New In Google's OS?)

"GenAI promises to revolutionise various facets of financial services, from customer acquisition to service and collections. Globally, financial institutions foresee a timeframe of 5 to 10 years to fully leverage the potential of Gen AI," said Pratik Shah, Partner and Financial Services Consulting Leader, EY India.

"In alignment with this, Indian financial services organisations are proactively forming specialised cross-functional teams and allocating dedicated funds for Gen AI deployments," he added. When asked which aspects of the company GenAI would most affect, 94 per cent said 'customer experience', 78 per cent said 'cost reduction', and 61 per cent said it would have the greatest impact on 'driving innovation', the report noted. (Also Read: Crypto Exchange FixedFloat Confirms Hack, Loses 26Mn Dollars in Bitcoin, Ether)
 
"Financial firms must promote AI awareness and cultivate a culture that increases its potential for positive impact, while curtailing misuse," said Abizer Diwanji, Head -- Financial Services, EY India. When asked about executing their GenAI strategy, about 83 percent said they expect partnering with external tech providers whereas 67 percent expressed confidence in developing LLMs/in-house capabilities, according to the report.

