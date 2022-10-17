OnePlus 11 5G smartphone to launch in India soon; check features, price, design and more

New Delhi: OnePlus has had a busy year, and it appears that the business has no immediate plans to slow down. According to earlier rumours, the OnePlus 11 Pro will be the next smartphone that the Chinese manufacturer of smartphones aims to introduce. A recent analysis, however, paints a different picture. According to the most recent rumour, the business will instead introduce the OnePlus 11 with Pro-specs.

Now, it is rumoured that OnePlus will release the OnePlus 11 with Pro-level features in the first half of 2023. This implies that, unless the business changes its mind, the OnePlus 11 Pro may not ship at the same time as the regular model earlier next year. The OnePlus 11 Pro is anticipated to launch with higher and more potent features in the second half of 2023.

The OnePlus 11 is rumoured to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 CPU, while the Pro model is expected to get a Snapdragon 8+ Gen2 SoC later in the year, so this change in strategy sort of makes sense.

The majority of the important details of the upcoming OnePlus flagship have been leaked and rumoured, despite the fact that the company hasn't yet made any announcements. The 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen on the OnePlus 11 is expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage are reported to power the OnePlus phone's hardware. The OnePlus phone comes pre-installed with Android 13's software. A 5000mAh battery with 100W rapid charging capabilities is stated to be included in the package.

A triple rear camera system comprising of a 50-megapixel camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel 2x telephoto camera is included with the OnePlus 11. The phone is said to have a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The phone is anticipated to include Hasselblad-branded cameras on the rear panel. We can get 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, among other connectivity possibilities.