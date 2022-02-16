OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G India launch tomorrow, Feb 17: Expected Price, colour options

New Delhi: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will finally arrive in India on February 17. The smartphone will be the successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the most-affordable series under the OnePlus brand. Ahead of the smartphone launch, a tipster has tipped OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India and the available colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Expected Specs

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 11 with OxygenOS on top. The device could pack up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



The phone is likely to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W superVOOC fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone could be charged for a day’s power in 15 minutes.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will likely arrive with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. In the back, the smartphone packs a triple camera setup. In the front, the smartphone could come with a 16 MP camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Color Options

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to be launched in two colours -Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror, according to media reports. In comparison, the preceding smartphone - OnePlus Nord CE 5G - was launched in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Expected Price in India

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be launched at Rs 23,999 for a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Brar, in his Twitter post, also revealed that the smartphone’s 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be priced at Rs 25,999.

However, OnePlus hasn’t made any official announcement about the price and colour options. The company will announce the details at the time of the smartphone’s official launch tomorrow, February 17. Also Read: HDFC Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates, check latest FD rates

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Availability

Brar has pointed out that the smartphone will go on sale right after the India launch event. This means that the sale will begin from tomorrow. Also Read: Vivo to invest Rs 3,500 crore in India by 2023, plans to start exporting mobiles in 2022

