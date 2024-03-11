OnePlus Nord CE 4 India Launch Date Confirmed; Check Date, Expected Specs And Design Details

New Delhi: OnePlus has officially announced the launch date for its newest addition to the Nord series, the OnePlus Nord CE 4, in India. The smartphone is set to launch on April 1st at 6:30 PM IST.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 smartphone will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE3. Interestingly, OnePlus is introducing the OnePlus Nord CE 4 just a few months after unveiling its flagship OnePlus 12 series in the Indian market.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed that the new smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a notable upgrade from the Snapdragon 782G found in the previous Nord CE3, which debuted last year at a starting price of Rs 26,999.

A dedicated microsite on the OnePlus website provides insights into the design and specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 4.

According to the OnePlus Nord CE 4's microsite, the upcoming handset features a premium design with three vertical sensors on the back, comprising two cameras and an LED flash. It sports volume and power buttons on the side, lending to its sleek profile.

The smartphone will be offered in two colour options: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble, with a new greenish hue that adds to its appeal. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel on the front along with a 50MP + 8MP camera setup on the back.