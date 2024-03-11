Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Date, Expected Specs

New Delhi: Realme has confirmed the launch date of its latest mid-range smartphone, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, in India. The smartphone is set to debut at 12 pm next week on the 19th of March. The launch event of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone will be live-streamed on Realme’s YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook accounts.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will come as a successor to the Narzo 60 Pro 5G, launched in July 2023.

Stepping out of the screen and into reality, witness the master himself, @shahidkapoor, as he ventures forth with the #NARZO70Pro5G!



Reply if you were able to guess who our ambassador would be.



Let's welcome our new Product Ambassador: https://t.co/7wfS2LFYNw pic.twitter.com/Ad3cYZeEIT — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) March 11, 2024

The company has introduced a landing page dedicated to the smartphone, hosting a lucky draw for interested individuals. The deadline for the lucky draw is the same as with the smartphone's launch date.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro Details Teased on Amazon Microsite:

The upcoming smartphone will make its debut in India with 5G capabilities. It will feature a 50 MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Users can expect support for Air Gestures, allowing them to interact with the user interface using hand movements.

According to reports, the Air Gestures functionality will include over 10 distinct gestures, providing intuitive controls that extend beyond traditional touch input. It also features a Rainwater Smart Touch. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Xiaomi 14 Ultra Goes Head to Head Against Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Which Smartphone Should You Buy?)

Realme Narzo 70 Pro Expected Specs:

The smartphone is likely to operate on MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 chipset. It may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery. Additionally, the phone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 2 and run on Android v14. (Also Read: Infinix Smart 8 Plus Sales Goes On Live; Check Price, Camera, Display And Specs)

It could also feature what the brand calls a “Duo Touch Glass” design, which supposedly blends style and durability.