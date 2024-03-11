Tech Showdown: Xiaomi 14 Ultra Goes Head to Head Against Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Which Smartphone Should You Buy?

New Delhi: For years, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has been teasing its Ultra line of over-the-top flagship phones in the Indian market. Recently, Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphones. This Xiaomi 14 series comes with advanced features, including a Leica camera and many more.

On the other hand, the Korean smartphone maker launched the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra a few months back in January. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra includes a much more powerful processor, a brighter display, and generative AI-based features powered by Google's Gemini Pro language model.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra are two cutting-edge smartphones vying for the attention of tech enthusiasts. Choosing between the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra can be a daunting task for smartphone buyers.

Both offer advanced features and sleek designs, catering to diverse user preferences. From exceptional camera capabilities to lightning-fast processors, these devices promise top-notch performance. This comparison aims to simplify the decision-making process, helping users determine which phone best suits their needs and preferences. (Also Read: Infinix Smart 8 Plus Sales Goes On Live; Check Price, Camera, Display And Specs)

Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specs

Display:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a stunning 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering immersive visuals with its 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a slightly smaller 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display, with adaptive refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, ensuring optimal viewing experiences.

Battery:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a sizable 5,000mAh battery, complemented by 45W wired charging capabilities. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra also features a 5,000mAh battery but offers faster charging speeds with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging options for uninterrupted usage.

Colour Option:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a sleek palette including Titanium Gray, Black, and Violet, along with exclusive Titanium Blue and Green editions. In contrast, Xiaomi 14 Ultra presents a minimalist choice with classic Black and White variants.

Camera:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a remarkable primary camera with a whopping 200MP resolution, delivering stunning clarity. For selfies, there is 12MP camera. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra impresses with a versatile setup, featuring 50MP lenses for main, telephoto, periscope, and ultrawide shots. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP for high-quality self-portraits and video chats. (Also Read: Poco X6 Neo Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Availability, Expected Specs)

Processor:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts an octa-core processor configuration, featuring varying clock speeds for optimal performance: 1x3.39GHz, 3x3.1GHz, 2x2.9GHz, and 2x2.2GHz. On the other hand, Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering a blend of high-speed cores: 1x3.3GHz, 3x3.2GHz, 2x3.0GHz, and 2x2.3GHz.

Storage Options:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts impressive specs with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, promising seamless performance and ample space for your files. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra steps up with 16GB RAM and the same generous 512GB storage, offering power and storage capacity for demanding users. Both devices set high standards in the smartphone market.

Price

Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone offers flagship features at a competitive Rs 99,999, challenging the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra priced at Rs 1,29,999.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.