OnePlus Pad Go Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: By releasing products that promise a quality experience without breaking the bank, OnePlus has over the years carved out a niche for itself in the market. The firm has introduced a number of products in the past few months, including TVs and cellphones.

And just now, OnePlus has unveiled a cost-effective tablet with a stunning 2.4K display and an 8,000 mAh battery. Continue reading to learn more about the OnePlus Pad Go, which costs Rs 19,999. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Moto G32's Price SLASHED; Now Get It Under Rs 10,000)

OnePlus Pad Go: Sale Date

Three various versions of the OnePlus Pad Go will be offered, and its general sale will start on October 20. (Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Live For These Members: Check Top Deals On Smartphones Under Rs 20,000)

OnePlus Pad Go: Pre-Orders

Preorders can be placed starting on October 12. Pre-orders for the Pad Go will be accepted through online channels and the OnePlus Experiences Stores.

OnePlus Pad Go: Availability

Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, Croma, and other significant offline partner outlets will all carry the OnePlus Pad Go.

OnePlus Pad Go: Price

In terms of cost, the WiFi-enabled 8GB+128GB storage OnePlus Pad Go model would cost Rs 19,999. The price of the 8GB+128 GB LTE version is Rs 21,999. On the other hand, the 8GB+256 GB LTE version will set you back Rs 23,999.

OnePlus Pad Go: Discount Offers

Additionally, there are numerous promotions available to clients. Starting on October 12, customers who pre-order the OnePlus Pad Go will receive an instant bank discount of INR 2,000.

In addition, as a pre-order bonus, users can also get their hands on the OnePlus Pad Go Folio Cover for free. At numerous offline partner stores, there are other bank offers available as well.