ChatGPT App For Mac Users: OpenAI's ChatGPT is now available for all Apple Mac users. Sam Altman-run AI company Open AI 's popular chatbot is now available for all Apple Mac users as an app. Moreover, the app is also available for all Mac users to download.

Notably, the ChatGPT on Mac computers was announced earlier this month during Apple's flagship 'WWDC 2024' conference. The company had announced integration between OpenAI's chatbot and Apple's operating systems for iPhone, iPad and Mac.

The Open AI has made an announcement via a post on X social media platform.

The ChatGPT desktop app for macOS is now available for all users.



Get faster access to ChatGPT to chat about email, screenshots, and anything on your screen with the Option + Space shortcut: https://t.co/2rEx3PmMqg pic.twitter.com/x9sT8AnjDm — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 25, 2024

The company further informed that Mac users will get faster access to ChatGPT to chat about email, screenshots, and anything on their screen with the Option + Space shortcut. The Mac users can now call up ChatGPT by using the keyboard combination of Option + Space after installing the new ChatGPT app.

How Apple Mac Users Can Get ChatGPT?

To get the app, users will need an M1 Mac as the app doesn’t run on Intel-powered Mac devices. The OpenAI has informed that the desktop app is only available for macOS 14+ with Apple Silicon (M1 or better). If you have a Mac with an M1 chip or later, you can visit OpenAI's website to download the app for free.

At the 'WWDC 2024', Apple said it is integrating ChatGPT access to experiences within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, allowing users to access its expertise, without needing to jump between tools. Siri can tap into ChatGPT's expertise when helpful. Users are asked before any questions are sent to ChatGPT, along with any documents or photos, and Siri then presents the answer directly.

“Additionally, ChatGPT will be available in Apple's systemwide Writing Tools, which help users generate content for anything they are writing about,” said the company. With Compose, users can also access ChatGPT image tools to generate images in a wide variety of styles to complement what they are writing. (With Inputs From IANS).