OPPO Enco Buds 2 Earbuds New Colour Variant Launched In India; Check Specs And Price

New Delhi: Chinese manufacturer Oppo announced a new colour variant of the OPPO Enco Buds 2 earphones in the Indian market. The OPPO Enco Buds 2 earbuds were launched in India in 2022. The earbuds come with 10mm drivers for up to 28 hours of playtime, AI Deep Noise Cancellation for calls, and much more.

OPPO Enco Buds 2 Colour, Price And Availability:

The Oppo earbuds will be available in the Lilac Blue colour option. Earlier, it was available in the Black colour option in India. The OPPO Enco Buds 2 is priced at Rs 1,599 compared to the original launch price of Rs 1,799. Consumers can purchase the OPPO Enco Buds 2 earbuds via Flipkart and the company’s official website. (Also Read: Samsung Rolls Out 2024 QLED 4K Premium TV Series In India With Quantum Dot Feature; Check Specs And Price)

OPPO Enco Buds 2 Specifications:

The Oppo Enco Buds 2 earbuds sport a 10mm dynamic driver for improved bass and up to 28 hours of battery life with quick charging support. The earbuds also feature OPPO’s own Enco Live Stereo sound effects with Dolby Atmos support, which provides better audio output.

The earbuds feature a low latency mode for lag-free gaming and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

The company claims that 10 minutes of quick charging can provide up to 1 hour of music playback. The overall charging time for earbuds is said to be 90 minutes, as per the company. It comes with AI Deep Noise Cancellation technology for calls that cancel out background noise without affecting the main audio. (Also Read: Apple's WWDC 2024 Keynote: When, Where To Watch Livestream, And What To Expect)

Moreover, the IPX4-rated device is suitable for light rain or workouts.