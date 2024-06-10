Samsung Rolls Out 2024 QLED 4K Premium TV Series with Quantum Dot Feature; Check Specs And Price

New Delhi: Samsung has launched the 2024 QLED 4K TV series in the Indian market. The 2024 QLED 4K TV line-up has many premium features. The 2024 QLED 4K TV will come in three sizes - 55”, 65” and 75”. It is available on online platforms including Samsung.com and Amazon.in, beginning today. The 2024 QLED 4K TV series is priced at Rs 65, 990.



The 2024 QLED 4K TV line-up is powered by Quantum Processor Lite 4K, the 2024 QLED 4K TV series provides 100% colour volume with Quantum Dot and Quantum HDR. It also comes with 4K upscaling, which enables users to enjoy high-resolution 4K content; Q-Symphony sound technology, Dual LED, Motion Xcelerator for gaming and Pantone Validation, a trusted symbol of colour fidelity for consumers.

Quantum Technology

Going beyond industry standards, the 2024 QLED 4K TV series is adept with Quantum Processor Lite 4K–a powerful processor that optimises viewing and sound conditions. Additionally, the Quantum HDR feature allows a wide range of contrast in cinematic scale. A billion shades of life-like colours come on screen thanks to Quantum Dot technology, displaying hues accurately even with varied levels of brightness.

Ace Picture Quality

The ultimate 4K upscaling feature delivers a superior visual experience - regardless of the resolution of the content users are watching, they can enjoy life-like picture quality as the TVs automatically upgrade to near-4K levels. Moreover, Pantone Validation certifies the accurate expression of over 2000+ colours and Dual LED’s innovative backlighting technology brings bolder contrast by augmenting the backlight colour tone to match the type of content being watched.

Designed for the Future

The 2024 QLED 4K TV series displays a seamless AirSlim design, making it blend into the wall like never before. The boundless screen and adjustable stand elevate the home entertainment set-up. The TV series also enhances the sustainability cohort with assistance from SolarCell Remote which can operate without the need for batteries. In addition, AI Energy Mode provides energy-saving benefits.

Brilliant Sound

For a truly immersive content viewing experience, the 2024 QLED 4K TV series features Q-Symphony, OTS Lite and Adaptive Sound features, allowing users to feel the on-screen motion as if it is real. It creates a 3D surround sound effect through real-time content analysis, creating an immersive watching experience.

Gaming Paradise

The 2024 QLED 4K TV series comes with the Motion Xcelerator and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), optimising competency for gamers. Predicting the movement between the frames, these features improve the smoothness of the screen’s motion and provide faster frame transition with low latency.

Other Smart Features

The 2024 QLED 4K TV series also features Samsung’s TV Plus service comprising 100+ free channels. Furthermore, the built-in Multi Voice Assistant provides customers with seamless connectivity, while Samsung Knox, the top-tier security solution, provides a safe home experience.