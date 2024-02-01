trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716506
NewsTechnology
PAYPAL

Payments Firm PayPal To Reduce Global Workforce By 9% In 2024

"We are doing this to right-size our business, allowing us to move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth," Chriss wrote in the letter.

|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Reuters
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Payments Firm PayPal To Reduce Global Workforce By 9% In 2024 Image Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Payments firm PayPal Holdings is planning to cut about 2,500 jobs, or 9 percent of its global workforce, this year, a letter from CEO Alex Chriss, seen by Reuters, showed on Tuesday.

In the letter to staff, newly appointed CEO Chriss said the decision was made to "right-size" the company through both direct cuts and the elimination of open roles throughout the year. The staff that will be affected are expected to be notified by the end of the week. (Also Read: How To Download Nirmala Sitharaman's Full Budget Speech In Few Clicks? Check)

"We are doing this to right-size our business, allowing us to move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth," Chriss wrote in the letter. (Also Read: Capturing Moments: President Offers Dahi To Nirmala Sitharaman Ahead Of Budget)

The company also posted the letter to its website after the market closed. Paypal's shares ended the day down 0.13 percent. In November, Chriss said he expects to increase revenue outside of purely transaction-related volume and pledged to turn the fintech firm leaner by reducing its cost base.

Though the announcement had helped rally the stock after third-quarter results, analysts have remained focused on PayPal's margins in recent quarters.

The company's low-margin business products have risen strongly, while growth in its branded products has slowed due to increased pressure from competitors such as Apple.

Investors hope Chriss, who was previously a senior executive at software company Intuit, will revive PayPal's stock. It fell nearly 14% last year and missed a broader sector-wide rebound in high-growth technology shares.

Last week, the payments firm announced it was launching new artificial intelligence-driven products as well as a one-click checkout feature.

Meanwhile, rival Block, led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, also began to cut jobs this week as part of its previously disclosed plans to trim headcount and reduce costs, a source told Reuters.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance