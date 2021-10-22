PhonePe big festive offer! Get assured cashback on mobile recharges— Here's how to avail the offer

New Delhi: Digital payments platform PhonePe has announced that users of the app and across all payment instruments will get assured cashback on prepaid mobile recharges.

The company said that users recharging via the PhonePe app will win assured cashback of up to Rs 50 on prepaid mobile rechargeson. This will be applicable to users after completion of three prepaid mobile recharges, above Rs 51. (Also read: Beware! India cracks down hard on cybercriminals)

"This offer is currently applicable for all PhonePe users on the latest version of the app, across all payment instruments," it added. (Also read: Are you an Instagram Reels creator? Check 3 new effects to make videos more)

How to avail the PhonePe offer?

- PhonePe users need to open the app

- Now, click on mobile recharges.

- Select the number and recharge based on their chosen plan.

PhonePe has over 325 million registered users. Users can send and receive money, recharge mobile, DTH, data cards, pay at stores, make utility payments, buy gold and make investments via this platform. The platform is also accepted at over 22 million merchant outlets across India.

In September this year, PhonePe announced that the company has registered over one million UPI-enabled AutoPay mandates since the feature debuted in June 2021. UPI AutoPay can be enabled on PhonePe for varied use cases such as mutual funds SIPs, Wallet Auto top-ups, and for OTT subscription renewals.