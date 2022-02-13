Planning to buy gifts on Valentine’s Day? Check out offers on OnePlus, Garmin and Huawei

New Delhi: Gadgets are among the many popular gifting options throughout the current Valentine's Day season. While we have brought you many deals and offers on some of the top gadgets available. From wearables to headphones to accessories and smartphones, we will highlight some of the most interesting Valentine's Day discounts that you may not have seen elsewhere in this post.

ONEPLUS 9RT AT UP TO RS 4000 OFF

This Valentine's Day, you can give your loved ones the latest OnePlus in India, the OnePlus 9RT, for up to Rs 4,000 off. Buyers who use an Axis Bank or ICICI credit or debit card can enjoy a Rs 4,000 discount on the OnePlus 9RT. This offer is only available on the OnePlus India website, Amazon.in, and at OnePlus' offline stores. Those who trade in their old iPhones and Android phones will receive a Rs 3,000 exchange incentive, and American Express cardholders will receive a 10% rebate on the OnePlus 9RT.

ONEPLUS NORD 2 PAC-MAN EDITION AT RS 5000 OFF

You can also buy the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Pac-Man Edition for up to Rs 5,000 off if you pay with an Axis Bank credit or debit card EMI. This offer is also available on Amazon.in, the OnePlus India website, and the OnePlus Experience stores.

ONEPLUS BUDS PRO AT RS 1000 OFF

The OnePlus Buds Pro, which is normally priced at Rs 9,999, is now available for Rs 8,999 if purchased with an Axis Bank Credit Card or Credit/Debit Card EMI transaction. The offer is valid through February 28th on Amazon, the OnePlus website, and offline partner stores. American Express cardholders can get a 5% discount on the OnePlus Buds Pro.

ONEPLUS WATCH AT RS 13,999

If you pay using Axis Bank credit or debit cards, you can get a Rs 1,000 discount on the OnePlus Watch. This promotion is applicable on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, and partner retailers in India. From now through February 28, American Express cardholders can get a 5% discount on the Apple Watch.

GARMIN OFFERING FLAT RS 5000 OFF ACROSS RANGES

Garmin, a watchmaker known for its smartwatches, has announced a Rs 5,000 discount on a number of its wristwatch models. The Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S are both available at Rs 36,990 instead of the original price of Rs 41,990. The Venu Sq Music costs Rs 20,990, compared to Rs 25,990 on the sticker, and the Venu Sq costs Rs 15,990 after the Rs 5,000 reduction.

The Garmin Lily is priced at Rs 15,990 for the base Garmin Lily and Rs 20,990 for the more luxurious Dark Bronze, Paloma Leather/Light Gold, and White variations in the Garmin Lily Series. During the Valentine's Day deal, however, the Garmin Vivosmart 4 is only available for Rs 11,990.

HUAWEI ACCESSORIES AT UP TO RS 1,500 OFF

The Huawei Band 6 is now available for Rs 3,990, a Rs 1,000 savings from its original sticker price of Rs 4,990. The Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS earbuds are available for Rs 5,490, a reduction of Rs 1,500 off its previous price of Rs 6,990. Moreover, during the Valentine's Day sale, the Huawei Watch Fit is available for Rs 6,990.

