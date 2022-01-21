Planning to invest in crypto assets in 2022? Check out THESE 5 cryptocurrencies

With more than 16000 digital assets floating in the market it has become difficult to understand and compare the profitability and investment scope in these assets. Now that Cryptocurrency has been part of financial ecosystem, though very challenging the huge returns has always attracted the investors to take high risk.

Check out the top-rated 5 Cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022.

LuckyBlock

We found that Luckyblock represents the overall best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022. In a nutshell, this digital asset project is looking to revolutionize the global lottery industry.

The protocol does this by decentralizing the lottery process via blockchain technology. The main concept here is that anyone can play lottery games from the comfort of home without needing to go through a centralized operator.

To ensure that Luckyblock offers its players integrity and legitimacy, all gaming functions are governed and carried out by smart contracts. This ensures that every lottery game is true and fair - with no ability for internal or external actors to manipulate the outcome.

Shiba Inu

In August 2020, the rise of Shiba Inu in such a short period of time is nothing short of uncanny. According to Coinmarketcap, this digital currency was priced at $0.000000000078 at the turn of 2021.

Fast forward to November 2021 and the same digital currency hit highs of $0.0000312. This means that in less than 12 months of trading, Shiba Inu generated gains of nearly 40 million%.

Terra

Terra has always been outperforming Bear markets. While investing in cryptocurrencies attention should be paid to the markets running bearish and how an asset could safeguard itself in such conditions. Terra, when it’s competitors start falling, it starts rising. Terra has shown an increased in value by 52% in 7 days too. Terra is basically programmed to stabilize the Terra Stablecoins, thus giving a tough competition to currencies like US dollar and Japanese Yen.

Yearn.finance

Another project to consider for your digital asset portfolio is Yearn.finance - which is approaching 2022 with strong upward momentum. In fact, and as noted above - while Bitcoin has remained virtually stagnant over the prior week, Yearn.finance has increased by over 86% across the same period.

Over the course of 2021, returns have been even more favorable for early backers of this decentralized project. For instance, those that invested in Yearn.finance at the start of 2021 would have paid in the region of $22,000 per token.

PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a huge Decentralized Exchange Platform that is Growing Exponentially. Launched in 2020, the exchange allows the user to buy and sell digital tokens without going to third party. An excellent entry-level for those considering buying this digital currency.