Planning to visit nearby markets? Check Google Maps’ new feature that can warn you about crowded places

New Delhi: Google, on Wednesday (November 17), introduced a new feature on Google Maps to provide users with insights related to crowded places. Using the feature, you can know if the area that you’re planning to visit is crowded or not.

The new feature from the tech giant is expected to help holiday shoppers. It includes Area Busyness and Directories. Google said that users can use Area Busyness, a new feature that combines live busyness trends to help them instantly spot when a neighbourhood or part of town is near or at its busiest.

"To keep the coming weeks stress-free, we are launching new Google Maps tools to help you stay safe, maximise your time with loved ones and find that perfect holiday brunch spot," the company said in a blogpost.

Moreover, Google is also expanding its Directory tab globally on Android and iOS for all airports, malls and transit stations around the world. This will allow users in all parts of the world to find their way around large buildings fast.

"Now, when we have this data available, you can quickly see what types of stores are in a building (like toy stores or jewellery boutiques), airport lounges, car rentals, parking lots and more," the company said.

"And within each category, you can see a list of the relevant businesses, in addition to helpful information about whether it`s open, its rating and what floor it`s on," it added.

