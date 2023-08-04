Proxgy Launches 'Made in India' 4G-Enabled Pocket Sound Box AudioCube Mini

NEW DELHI: With the rise in Digital Payments and digital economy, more and more firms are moving towards new-age tech solutions to meet their business need. To tap the growing demand in the sector, Proxgy, an innovative Indian IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) startup, has launched a 'Made in India' pocket sound box designed with cutting-edge features tailored for FinTech clients and PSU banks.

The AudioCube Mini, a 4G-enabled mini sound box, is an extension of Proxgy's AudioCube line, which already features a Dynamic QR code sound box, a Bluetooth-enabled music sound box, and a sound box with ad network integration.

The AudioCube Mini includes a pocket calculator, dual MEMS speakers delivering crystal-clear surround sound notifications, and seamless Bluetooth music playback. Additionally, its patent-pending triangle stand design easily converts the pocket sound box into an on-shelf sound box. The device comes with rechargeable and removable AAA battery cells. This ensures hawkers, auto-rickshaw drivers, rickshaw pullers, and others without access to USB charging can still embrace digital solutions, contributing to a cashless economy. Pulkit Ahuja, Founder of Proxgy, highlighted that the AudioCube Mini can function as both a handheld pocket device with neck straps or lanyards as well as a shelf-top device when swiveling the convertible stand.



With a focus on homegrown solutions, Proxgy aims to drive India's digital transformation forward in line with Make in India.