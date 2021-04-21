PUBG Mobile India release date leaked? Here's all PUBG lovers should know

NEW DELHI: Though uncertainty still prevails over the relaunch of PUBG Mobile in India, Dynamo, one of India’s biggest gaming content creators, has leaked what could possibly be the new release date for the Indianised version of the highly popular mobile game.

Krafton, the parent company and the PUBG developer, had in November 2020 announced that it would soon launch an India-centric version of the popular mobile game.

It may also be noted that the government of Indian had banned the popular PUBG Mobile game in September 2020 due to "serious concerns over privacy of data and perceived threat to the national security.’”

Since then, millions of fans of the extremely popular game had been waiting endlessly for the relaunch of the PUBG Mobile in India. Now, Aaditya ‘Dynamo’ Sawant, one of India’s biggest gaming content creators, has teased the release of PUBG Mobile India.

In his live video stream on YouTube, Aaditya revealed that the trailer for PUBG Mobile India will be released on a “double-digit” date and the game will be released on a “single-digit” date.

Notably, Aaditya did not reveal the exact date and ended his live video stream only with cryptic information. It is now expected that PUBG Mobile India could be launched by June.

If the game developers decide to launch the trailer in April, it is expected that the game would be released in May and if the trailer is released in May, then PUBG Mobile India could be released in June.

It is noteworthy that Aaditya figured in the official teaser of the game alongside Jonathan Amaral and Chetan ‘Kronten’ Chandgude.

The PUBG Corporation has already set up an Indian subsidiary and the company plans to invest over USD 100 million to boost the local gaming, sports, entertainment and IT industry in India.

