PUBG Mobile Lite Season to start from March 1: Here’s how to upgrade the Winner Pass for Season 22

After months of speculations and rumours around the relaunch of PUBG Mobile Lite in India, a report reveals that PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 is expected to start on March 1, 2021. The ongoing PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 will end on February 28. The Winner Pass price, which is similar to Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile is supposed to remain the same.

Given the Winner Pass cost is expected to remain in the next season as well, it is speculated that the Elite Upgrade will be available for 280 BC, while the Elite Plus can be grabbed at 800 BC.

PUBG Mobile Lite recently got the 0.20.1 update, which can be directly installed into the phone. However, PUBG Mobile is banned in India, including the Lite version and there is no word on when the game will be available.

PUBG has been in talks with the Indian authorities regarding the game's re-entry into the Indian market. Meanwhile, an Inside Sport report had previously said that PUBG’s re-entry into India ‘In the current circumstances it will not be easy’. The website further quoted insiders stating that the game’s launch could be pushed to January or February next year’, which again ‘will depend on the stance of the government’.

The government banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.

The Winner Pass can’t be accessed until the next season starts and the rewards will also be locked until then. As of now, one can upgrade to Winner Pass. Here’s how to do it:

• Open the PUBG Mobile Lite app on your smartphone.

• Click on the ‘WP’ option.

• Next, tap on the upgrade button.

• Now, choose the variant that you want to purchase and confirm the purchase by clicking on the buy option.

• Users should see a prompt for the confirmation of purchase.

• Make the payment.

• The Winner Pass should reflect in the account.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile Lite Season 2whil1 global APK download link is available for users to download. The 0.20.1 update can be installed manually as well. Both PUBG and PUBG lite are banned in India and there is no information on its launch in India so far.