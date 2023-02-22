Rare 16-Year-Old, Sealed 1st Gen Apple's iPhone Fetches Whopping $39,000 in Auction

New Delhi: The 16-year-old, mint-condition, unpacked iPhone’s first-edition, launched in 2007 by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, was sold at a whopping price of $39,339.60 in an auction. The US collector who is a fan of iPhone was desperate to get the sealed first-edition iPhone by paying almost $39,000. The 8GB smartphone was sold by LCG Auctions on Sunday, which was originally retailed for $599 in 2007.

“We expected the bidding for this item to be fervent and it did not disappoint as a handful of avid and sophisticated collectors drove the price from just over $10,000 on Sunday afternoon to this record-setting amount by Sunday night,” LCG Auctions founder Mark Montero said in a statement.

“We congratulate the winners, our consignors and all of the bidders for making this one of the most active auctions in our history.”

In the revolutionary year, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone first time in front of the world in his historical launch. Apple sold million units of the first-edition iPhones and became the most desireable brand globally.

Since the launch of first-edition iPhone in 2007, many models have been launched by Apple with upgraded features and softwares. iPhone 14 lineup is the recent last series that Apple launched in 2022 in October event. The tech giant is planning to bring iPhone 15 lineup this year around third quarter, which will have first-time type C charging slot instead of its trademark lightning bolt charging slot.