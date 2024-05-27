Realme Narzo N65 Smartphone Launched In India With Android 14; Check Specs, Price, And Discount Offer

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched the Realme Narzo N65 smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone comes in Amber Gold and Deep Green colour options. It runs the Android 14 operating system topped with the company’s layer of Realme UI.

The smartphone also offers an HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek chipset. The brand claims the phone will get three years of security updates and two years of software updates.

Realme Narzo N65 Storage And Price:

The smartphone comes in two storage variants- 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. The price of both models stands at Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,499 respectively.

Realme Narzo N65 Availability And Discount Offer:

The company is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 as part of the launch offer. Consumers can purchase the smartphone Amazon.in and realme.com. The first sale is slated to begin on May 31 this year. (Also Read: Airtel Best Offer: Enjoy Benefits On Five Numbers In Just One Recharge; From OTT To Free Calling, Check Details)

Realme Narzo N65 Specifications:

The handset comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and up to 625 nits of peak brightness levels. It packs a dual SIM and packs 128GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 2TB by adding a microSD card.

The smartphone is loaded with a 5000 mAh battery which comes with 15W fast charging support. In the camera department, the smartphone packs a 50MP main camera. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP camera on the front. (Also Read: Moto G04s Smartphone Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Specs And Other Features)

On the security front, the IP54-rated Realme Narzo N65 smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.