Redmi K70 Series Launched In China: Check Details

New Delhi: Redmi has officially launched its new smartphone series, the Redmi K70, in its home market, bringing three models to the table: Redmi K70 Pro, Redmi K70, and Redmi K70E. These smartphones are powered by the Android 14-based HyperOS and boast a triple rear camera setup along with a 16 MP selfie camera.

Let's dive into the key details of each model:

Redmi K70 Pro: Specifications

- Powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

- Features a 6.67-inch OLED 2K screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

- Offers up to 24 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

- Triple rear camera setup includes a 50 MP primary camera, a 50 MP portrait camera, and a 12 MP ultrawide-angle sensor.

- Equipped with a 16 MP selfie camera.

- A 5,000 mAh battery with 120 W fast charging.

Redmi K70: Specifications

- Runs on last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

- Retains the same 6.67-inch OLED display, battery capacity, and fast charging speed as the Pro model.

- Features a triple rear camera setup with a primary 50 MP Hunter 900 sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 2 MP macro sensor.

Redmi K70E: Specifications

- Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor.

- Boasts a 6.67-inch OLED 1.5K display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

- Triple rear camera setup includes a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 2 MP macro sensor.

- Slightly larger 5,500 mAh battery with 90 W fast charging support.

Price Of Redmi K70 Pro: Ranges from CNY 3,299 to CNY 4,399.

Price Of Redmi K70: Priced between CNY 2,499 and CNY 3,399.

Price Of Redmi K70E: Starts at CNY 1,999 and goes up to CNY 2,599.