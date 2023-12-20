Redmi Note 13 5G Series Likely To Launch In India: Check Details

New Delhi: Xiaomi has officially announced the upcoming availability of its Redmi Note 13 5G series in India. The smartphones, including the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, are set to launch on January 4 next year. These models were initially introduced in China in September and feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Redmi Note 13 5G Series: Availability In India

In India, the smartphones will be available on Amazon and Flipkart, as confirmed by the live microsites on both platforms. The Amazon page offers a partial glimpse of the smartphone's display, while the Flipkart site claims that the Redmi Note 13 series has already achieved sales of 33.8 crore units globally. (Also Read: Google Pixel 8 Pro Available At A Discount Of Rs 17,000 On Flipkart: Here's How To Avail The Deal)

Redmi Note 13 5G Series: Price In China

The pricing details for the Redmi Note 13 series in China indicate a starting price of CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 13,900) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. (Also Read: Poco C65 Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, Colour Options, And More)

The Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+, featuring 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations, are priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400) and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 22,800), respectively.

Redmi Note 13 5G Series: Specification Of China's Model

The Indian variants are expected to maintain similar specifications to their Chinese counterparts, running on Android 13-based MIUI 14.

The smartphones are powered by different chipsets, with the base model using MediaTek Dimensity 6080, the Pro model equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and the Pro+ model featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra.

All three models boast a 16-megapixel front camera, with the base model housing a 100-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Pro and Pro+ models step up with 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensors, along with additional sensors for ultra-wide-angle and macro shots.

Battery capacities also vary, with the Redmi Note 13 packing a 5,000mAh battery and 33W wired fast charging, the Note 13 Pro sporting a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and the top-tier Note 13 Pro+ featuring a 5,000mAh battery with an impressive 120W fast charging support.