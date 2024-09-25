Redmi Watch 5 Lite Launched In India With Built-In Amazon Alexa Under Rs 3,500; Check Specs and Price

Redmi Watch 5 Lite India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has launched its latest smartwatch, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite, in India. It is available in Black and Grey colour options. The company claims that the Clear calling experience is the best in the segment with noise cancellation.

The smartwatch runs Xiaomi HyperOS out of the box and has a built-in five-system GPS. The wearable device comes with over 200 professional sports modes. Moreover, the wearable device offers 10 built-in running courses for customized training experiences.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite Price In India And Availability

The smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be available at an offer price of Rs. 3,499 starting from today midnight from mi.com. Consumers can purchase the smartwatch from September 26 on Xiaomi online store and at select retail outlets.

The device will also be available on the e-commerce platform Amazon. However, the availability date on the e-commerce giant is to be announced later.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite Specifications:

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness, offering clear visibility even in bright sunlight, and includes an Always-On display along with a raise-to-wake feature for quick access.

It's designed for swimming, capable of withstanding depths of up to 50 meters for 10 minutes. It is powered by a 470mAh battery, the smartwatch provides up to 18 days of battery life with typical usage and 12 days with heavy usage.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth phone calls, notifications in Hindi, and floating notifications. With Amazon Alexa built-in, users can enjoy hands-free assistance.

It also offers over 50 customizable widgets, including night mode, DND mode, Theatre mode, water clearing mode, phone finder, torch, camera shutter control, event reminders, and more.