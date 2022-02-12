Samsung Galaxy A03 slated to launch in India this month: Price, specs, features

New Delhi: After initially announcing its entry-level Galaxy A03 in November, South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally released it early this year, and now the device is speculated to land in India before the end of this month.

Galaxy A03 Expected Price

As per GSM Arena, the device is said to retail for around Rs 12,000. Only two of its three international colour options will make it to India: Red and Black.

Galaxy A03 Performance

Only two RAM / storage versions will be available 3 / 32GB and 4 / 64GB. The reports obtained by GSM Arena also revealed that the A03 is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC with a 1.6 GHz octa-core CPU. Also Read: Want to stop auto-play of unwanted videos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter? Here’s how to do it

Galaxy A03 Specs

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch 720x1600 PLS TFT screen, a 48 MP main rear camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, a 5 MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery and it runs Android 11. Also Read: Ahead of Feb 14 polls, check how to find name online on National Voters' Service portal

