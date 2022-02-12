Ahead of Feb 14 polls, check how to find name online on National Voters' Service portal

New Delhi: Voting will take place in several assembly constituencies spread across three states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Punjab - on Monday (February 14) - during the second phase of polls in 2022.

In India, a Voter ID card is considered one of the most important documents for citizens. Election Commission issues a Voter ID card to eligible voters. For the unversed, voter id cards were first introduced in 1993. The election ID has the photo of the individual along with their names and address.

The names of the eligible voters are also mentioned on EC's electoral rolls. The electorate should ensure that their name is present in the electoral roll before going to the polling stations to cast a ballot.

Here’s how you can check your name in the electoral roll using your Voter ID:

Step 1: In the first step, you need to visit the National Voters' Service portal on www.nvsp.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘Search in electoral roll’ option.

Step 3: Click on the link - https://electoralsearch.in/.

Step 4: You can search your details via search by EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number, commonly known as a Voter ID card.

Step 5: Enter the alphanumeric number on the voter ID card.

Step 6: You can also choose to search your information by details such as your name, age, sex, state, date of birth, district, father's or husband's name.

Step 7: Enter the required details and verify the captcha code.

Step 9: If you are eligible to cast your ballot for state assembly polls on Monday, February 14, your name will appear on the screen. If your name is missing from the list, it's likely you're not eligible for voting in the coming polls.

