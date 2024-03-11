Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 5G With Knox Vault Security Launched In India; Check Specs, Colours And Other Features

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung has launched the mid-range category smartphones which includes Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G in the Indian market. Both smartphones come with four years of promised Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Samsung Galaxy A35 5G are the first set of Galaxy A series smartphones which offer Samsung Knox Vault security features.



These smartphones will come with four colour options such as Awesome Navy, Awesome Lilac, Ice Blue, and Awesome Lemon. However, the company has not revealed any details regarding the pricing and availability of the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G in India yet.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting fast 25W charging.

The newly launched smartphone is powered by an in-house Exynos 2480 processor. It runs on the Android 14-based OneUI 6.1 and will receive updates up to Android 18. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 India Launch Date Confirmed; Check Date, Expected Specs And Design Details)

It is available in 8GB + 128/256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants, with expandable storage up to 1TB. In design, the smartphone is encased in a sleek glass body with metal frames. The phone is packed with modern amenities like an on-screen fingerprint sensor and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+.

In the camera department, the smartphone houses a triple camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. For selfies and video chats, it offers a 32 MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1000 nits. The device is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset. It is available in 8GB + 128/256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. (Also Read: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Date, Expected Specs)

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a triple camera system comprising a 50 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a high-resolution 13 MP front-facing camera.