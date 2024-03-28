LinkedIn Is Testing TikTok-Like Short Video Feed On Its App; May Monetize In Future

New Delhi: LinkedIn, a professional networking platform owned by Microsoft, is experimenting with a new feature similar to TikTok's short video feed.

This new video feed on LinkedIn is slightly different from other short video apps because it focuses only on content related to careers and professional topics. Currently, the innovative video feed feature is being tested and isn't available to most users yet.

According to TechCrunch reports, the feed was initially spotted by Austin Null, who serves as a strategy director at McKinney, an influencer agency.

NEW LinkedIn is testing a new short-form video experience, including a dedicated video ta, similiar to TikTok, Reels, Shorts, etc.



H/T to @AustinNull for the discovery/screen recording



Details here:https://t.co/HgGSUaJYvq pic.twitter.com/nDQ8otY0iW — Lindsey Gamble (@LindseyGamble_) March 27, 2024

With this new test, LinkedIn has joined the elite list of popular apps like Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and Netflix, which have also introduced short-form video feeds inspired by TikTok's success. (Also Read: X Users With 2,500 Verified Subscriber Followers To Get Premium Service For Free)

Nowadays, video content is becoming a favoured format among users for gaining insights from professionals and experts, according to Microsoft-owned LinkedIn.

The launching of the new feature on LinkedIn is happening at a time when many creators on TikTok have gained large followings by sharing advice on career growth, job searching, and professional skills. In the upcoming time, creators will soon have a new platform to share their content and potentially reach a wider audience with a new video feed on LinkedIn.

There are rumours that LinkedIn could monetize this new video feed in the future to incentivize content creators to post their content on the app. Despite these potential concerns, LinkedIn's emphasis on professional and career-focused content could differentiate its video feed from others. (Also Read: Elon Musk Set To Roll Out Its Grok AI For All X Premium Subscribers This Week)

Based on the video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), here's how to use this short video feature on LinkedIn:

-Open the LinkedIn app on your device and log in to your account if you haven't already.

-Locate the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen and look for a new tab labelled "Video" among the options such as Home, My Network, Messaging, and Notifications.

-Tap on the "Video" tab to enter a vertical feed of short videos. You will see a stream of videos that you can swipe through vertically.

-While browsing the video feed, you can interact with videos in various ways:

Like a video by tapping the thumbs-up icon below the video.

Leave a comment on a video by tapping the comment icon and typing your comment in the text field.

Share a video with others by tapping the share icon and selecting the sharing option you prefer (e.g., sharing via message, email, or LinkedIn post).

Notably, LinkedIn hasn't disclosed the specific criteria for how the video feed determines which videos to display to users.