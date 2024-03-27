Vivo T3 5G Smartphone Goes On Sale With Launch Offers In India; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Vivo T3 5G has been launched in India. Now, the smartphone is available for sale via the Vivo India e-store and Flipkart. The Vivo T3 5G comes in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake colour options. Notably, the Vivo T3 5G smartphone is set to compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Nothing Phone (2a), Realme 12 Pro, Poco X6 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, and more.

The handset runs Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. Vivo has promised 2 years of OS updates and three years of monthly security patches.

Vivo T3 5G Price And Launch Offers:

The Vivo T3 5G smartphone comes with two storage options: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The base model with 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 19,999. The 8GB + 256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 21,999. The price of the Vivo T3 5G is the same as the iQOO Z9 smartphone.

The company is also offering a flat discount of Rs 2,000 for HDFC and SBI customers. There is also an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000 with three months of no-cost EMI. (Also Read: Lenovo Tab M11 With 11-Inch Display And Android 13 Launched In India At Rs 17,999; Check Specs)

Vivo T3 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate and impressive 1800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash charge technology for fast charging capabilities.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup. It includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS and Super Night Mode, a 2MP bokeh camera, and a Flicker sensor for enhanced photography. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter at the front. (Also Read: POCO C61 Launched With AI Dual Rear Camera In India At Rs 6,999; Check Specs)

The smartphone also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security and convenience.